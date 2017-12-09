Torneo de Voleibol – Masculina – Voleibol COCHABAMBA BOLIVIA 2017— 09/12/2017 Comentarios desactivados en Torneo de Voleibol – Masculina – Voleibol COCHABAMBA BOLIVIA 2017 6
Nuestros jugadores preparándose para la semifinal. Lograron su pase venciendo a Uruguay. Hoy se enfrentan ante Colombia para definir su pase a la Final.
Argentina 3 – 0 Uruguay
Jugadores Argentina
Alan Valentino De La Madrid
Bruno Soplan
Facundo Cristian Chuquel
Felipe Zabala
Hector Javier Montenegro
Juan Catriel Fleitas
Juan De Dios Gonzalez
Mateo Valentín Fernández
Máximo Nahuel Mansfield
Sebastián Andrés Sabaño
Jugadores Uruguay
Cristian Brun Quenon
Diego Nicolas Olivera Vargas
Eduardo Gabriel Fernandez Garcia
Francisco Tomas Gezn Orellano
Kevin Nahuel Viana Rodriguez
Lucas Ignacio Rodriguez Carballo
Marcos David Ruiz Mena
Matias Ezequiel Martinelli Ferraz
Matias Ignacio Garcia Araujo
Roberto Luciano Fernandez Rivero
1° Set
26 – 24
2° Set
25 – 23
3° Set
25 -22
Tabla de Posiciones
# Nombre Equipo SF SC DS PF PC DP AP AS PUNTOS PE PG PP PJ
1 Argentina ARG 9 0 9 226 173 53 1.310 9 0 3 0 3
2 Paraguay PAR 6 3 3 201 158 43 1.270 2.000 6 0 2 1 3
3 Uruguay URU 3 6 -3 203 209 -6 0.970 0.500 3 0 1 2 3
4 Surinam SUR 0 9 -9 135 225 -90 0.600 0.000 0 0 0 3 3