XXXI Fiesta Provincial del Taipero

Las fechas son 5 y 6 de enero, en el Polideportivo Municipal, sobre el Escenario “Josefina Mancinelli de Zubizarreta.-
SÁBADO 5 – 21:30 HS:
BALLET FOLKLÓRICO MUNICIPAL
EL PATO VIGANONI
LOS MAJESTUOSOS DEL CHAMAMÉ
DEJA VU
MONCHITO MERLO
EL BRUJO EZEQUIEL
DOMINGO 6 – 21.00 HS:
BALLET LA ALEMANA
LOS DE ANOCHE
ACHALAY
EDUARDO GIMENEZ Y SU BANDA
HUGO NIKEL Y SU CONJUNTO LOS REYES DEL CUARTETO
El natatorio y camping están habilitados.
Exposición de Artesanos
Patios de Comidas
Entradas $100.- por noche
¡GENERAL CAMPOS TE ESPERA!