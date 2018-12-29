Home / Eventos / XXXI Fiesta Provincial del Taipero

XXXI Fiesta Provincial del Taipero

29/12/2018

Las fechas son 5 y 6 de enero, en el Polideportivo Municipal, sobre el Escenario “Josefina Mancinelli de Zubizarreta.-

SÁBADO 5 – 21:30 HS:

BALLET FOLKLÓRICO MUNICIPAL

EL PATO VIGANONI

LOS MAJESTUOSOS DEL CHAMAMÉ

DEJA VU

MONCHITO MERLO

EL BRUJO EZEQUIEL

DOMINGO 6 – 21.00 HS:

BALLET LA ALEMANA

LOS DE ANOCHE

ACHALAY

EDUARDO GIMENEZ Y SU BANDA

HUGO NIKEL Y SU CONJUNTO LOS REYES DEL CUARTETO

El natatorio y camping están habilitados.

Exposición de Artesanos

Patios de Comidas

Entradas $100.- por noche

¡GENERAL CAMPOS TE ESPERA!